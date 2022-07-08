Equnix and Digital Realty dominate Cloudscene’s data centre leaderboard

Based on the footprint and performance of its ecosystem, data centre operators across North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia, Oceania, and Latin America (LATAM) are ranked every six months.

“The results of the H1, 2022 Leaderboard show that Asia and Oceania continue to be the frontrunners for growth in the global market, while EMEA and North America remain the industry leaders. As the market continues to evolve, Cloudscene works hard to ensure we have the most extensive and accurate data available in the industry,” said Belle Lajoie, CEO of Cloudscene.

For the period and across North America Equinix and Digital Realty maintained their first and second place rankings, however there was significant movement in the remaining top ten positions. American Tower jumped from number forty-four to number three after acquiring CoreSite.

Cyxtera moved from ninth place in H2 2021 to sixth place on this leaderboard after expanding its portfolio by introducing new suppliers and MSPs to their data centres. While DataBank also moved up a position, ranking at number seven up from sixth.

Across Asia, Equinix, China Telecom and NTT Global retained their first, second and third place rankings. While AIMS Group has secured a place in the region’s leaderboard coming in at number ten following a strong financial and operational performance over the last 12 months.

As for EMEA, Digital Realty, Equinix and Lumen Technologies held onto their first, second and third place positions. Digital Realty holds the top spot due to its total data centre footprint and network fabric ecosystems, while Equinix leads in terms of total number of service providers and cloud-on ramps.

Similarly, in LATAM, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Lumen Technologies once again held the three top spots. While Elea Digital emerged as one of the region’s newest top players, coming in at ten on the leaderboard.

The leaderboard across Oceania remained unchanged, with all top ten rankings maintaining their place in the past half-year with Equinix, NEXTDC and Vocus Communications taking first, second and third place, respectively.