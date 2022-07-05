Sparkle beings construction of BlueMed subsea cable

The construction site was inaugurated, attended by Elisabetta Romano, CEO of Sparkle; Enrico Bagnasco, CTO of Sparkle; and Mario Mascia, councilor for urban planning, maritime state property, economic development, labour and trade union relations.

Announced in 2019, BlueMed is Sparkle's new subsea cable, which forms part of the Blue & Raman subsea cable project, launched by Sparkle in collaboration with Google and Omantel that will connect Italy with India.

Due to its location, the company says that Genoa is set to become the preferred route in Europe for new subsea cables offering diversified access to Marseille.

Through multi-duct 'Bore Pipe' infrastructure a further six cables - in addition to the BlueMed and BlueRaman subsea systems will be able to land in Genoa and have onward connectivity to Europe.

Almost all of the Bore Pipe will be built in a submarine trench, excavated to a depth of approximately 1.2 metres, following a route designed to meet the design constraints dictated by the maximum bending requirements that the subsea cable can withstand, its location in the access corridor to the Port of Genoa, and the pre-existing subsea service infrastructure.

The terrestrial infrastructure has also been designed to ensure a sustainable landfall, largely by using the underground network of tunnels and galleries that spans roughly 6.5km in Genoa. This will enable the laying of cables effectively, efficiently and with minimal impact on the public.

In addition, all cables will land in the fully-recovered Genoa Lagaccio plant, which will serve as an open landing and connectivity hub providing space and power to the Blue system and other subsea cables, as well as to terrestrial network operators.