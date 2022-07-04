Chayora appoints EVP of sales for Mainland China

“It’s my pleasure to join Chayora. I spent more than 23 years in the Chinese enterprise market and have successfully supported their growth," said Zhao.

"I have learned a lot on the way from some great organisations and experiences and plan to use what I have learned to make Chayora the next big thing to happen in the industry. I believe with our smart, strategic and hard-working approach, we will be the top player in the Chinese IDC market.”

Effective immediately, Zhao will lead the recently expanded domestic China sales team to deliver growth into the world’s fastest growing data centre and digital market.

The news comes as Chayora continues to construct the next phase of its Tianjin campus and its new campus in Shanghai will have its first data centre become ready for service in late 2022.

Once completed, Chayora’s Tianjin and Shanghai campuses will deliver capacity of more than 200MW of IT load and over 35,000 racks for customers.

“We are delighted to be able to attract a highly skilled, elite professional in Leo who is bringing Chayora more than 23 years ICT industry sales experience in China, gained at four international companies (Lenovo, IBM, Oracle and LexisNexis)," added Oliver Jones, CEO, Chayora.

"Leo has managed major accounts across government, telecom, banking, energy and utility industries with hardware, software and data service offerings. With this exceptional new hire, Chayora is now positioned to deliver extraordinary sales growth.”