Ooredoo Group enhances voice with AI, ML and fraud solution from BICS

“For Ooredoo, this partnership is about reducing complexity and anticipating the needs of a new communications ecosystem," said Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, CEO and managing director, Ooredoo Group.

"We are committed to investing in innovation, technology, and people to ensure we can offer the best possible products and services to our customers across our markets.”

The agreement targets Ooredoo's voice traffic and is touted as a first of its kind in the region. Specifically, the two will implement a phased deployment plan for Ooredoo Group's operating companies in Q3 and Q4 of 2022, focusing on voice traffic both in and out of the aforementioned companies.

Part of the first phase of the deployment plan is to create a team of specialists to share insight, expertise, and resources between the two organisations and bolster customer experience.

“As the voice market is consolidating, it is increasingly crucial to offer future-proof quality, stability, and protection to both operator networks and subscribers," said Guillaume Boutin, chairman of the board of BICS and CEO of Proximus, BICS’ parent company.

"I am confident that by combining BICS’ and Ooredoo’s strengths in this area, we will achieve significant returns for subscribers and operating companies alike.”

Although the agreement focuses on voice traffic, Ooredoo Group also has access to next-gen technology which will enable augmentation of parts of its business which in turn will enable further enhancement of the customer experience.

“We’re proud to support Ooredoo’s future-facing efforts to innovate on customer experience through digitalisation, playing a cornerstone role in the region as Ooredoo’s trusted communications partner," added Matteo Gatta, CEO of BICS.

"In raising this relationship to Group level, together we will extend BICS’ services and partnership to a consistent level across the operating companies while building on Ooredoo’s strong position in this significant market.”