MTN appoints women as CEOs in Cameroon, Rwanda and Uganda

Mitwa Ng’ambi (pictured), currently MTN Rwanda CEO, becomes CEO of MTN Cameroon, replacing Stephen Blewett, who is leaving the group. Blewett had been with MTN since 2015, including a spell as CEO of the Benin business.

Ng’ambi oversaw the listing of MTN Rwanda as well as the establishment of its fintech subsidiary. She was instrumental in strengthening the business’s stakeholder engagement and has also worked in MTN’s Benin and Zambian operations.

Her role in Rwanda will be taken by Mapula Bodibe, who is chief consumer officer of MTN South Africa. She has worked for MTN for 15 years, including a spell in Uganda.

MTN said: “She has a strong background in commercial strategy, consumer marketing, customer strategy, brand management and communications, product management and customer analytics.”

Meanwhile MTN has recruited from outside the group, by hiring Safaricom’s chief consumer business officer, Sylvia Mulinge, to be CEO of MTN Uganda. Mulinge joined Safaricom in 2006, earlier working for Unilever in South Africa and Kenya.

MTN group president and CEO Ralph Mupita said: “The appointment of these executives, all with strong track records of execution and results, adds to our confidence on delivery of our Ambition 2025 strategy.”

He announced the creation of a new senior group post –that of operations executive for Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville effective 1 August 2022. In the new role, Wim Vanhelleputte will report to the group’s senior VP for markets, Ebenezer Asante-Twum.