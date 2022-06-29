Stream Data Centers welcomes Chris D. Jackson as SVP of operations

In his new role, Jackson will be responsible for all aspects of operations, including security, safety, reliability, engineering, customer experience and compliance of the company.

“Stream instantly captured my attention and made me want to be a part of its team because this company offers the chance to learn from, partner with, and be a part of such a dynamic group of talented, passionate and committed professionals,” said Jackson.

“I look forward to aligning the company’s current operational success into a model that can grow and meet our customers’ and industry’s growing needs safely, predictably and reliably— with a history of successful outcomes to back the decision-making process.”

Before joining Stream, Jackson served as vice president of operations at Vantage Data Centres where he spearheaded growth from 3 markets in the US to more than 20 markets across the US, Canada and Europe. His teams led the development of multiple strategic global programs and procedures, which in turn streamlined upwards of 24 global maintenance procedures.

Jackson also worked for Amazon Web Services (AWS) as senior manager of data center operations, during his tenure he managed the world’s largest availability zone (which totals in excess of 1200MW of resources spread across 140 data centres), achieving and maintaining 99.999% availability.

He has also worked across various roles in construction and is a United States Navy Veteran.

“Chris is a fantastic addition to our strong leadership team, and the talent he brings to the table will complement our goals — and our customers’ goals — exceptionally well,” said Michael Lahoud, partner and chief operating officer for Stream Data Centers.

“Adding team members with global enterprise and hyperscale experience continues to make a real difference in service delivery and customer satisfaction.”