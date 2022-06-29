BT launches multi-cloud connectivity solution

The Connected Cloud Edge extends the company’s global network into strategic carrier-neutral facilities and gives the customers access to a wide range of third-party cloud-based applications and services.

The company says it builds on its previous partnership with Equinix which hosts major cloud and software-as-a-service providers within diverse digital business ecosystems at its facilities around the world.

The solution will initially be available at 13 CNFs and will be customisable with multi-cloud routing services and additional capabilities such as SD-WAN and firewalls.

“Connected Cloud Edge will remove the complexity of sourcing and managing individual connections to the services underpinning customers’ digital transformation,” said Hriday Ravindranath, global chief product and digital officer, BT.

“To do this, we’re pre-integrating BT's network with Equinix Fabric™ to provide a fully managed multi-cloud solution.”

BT and Equinix have commissioned the publication of a report from IDC to accompany the launch.

'What Digital Leaders Know About Cloud Interconnectivity and Ecosystems Development' analyses how cloud networking is evolving to reflect a shift to cloud-native and multi-cloud digital ecosystems and the approach companies have made in adopting the technology.