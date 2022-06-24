Kyndryl and Oracle team on cloud services

The alliance will see Kyndryl become a key delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), expanding on its deep experience of working with supporting customers using Oracle products and services.

Kyndryl adds that it will leverage its participation in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) to extend the reach of its global cloud services delivery capabilities across its entire network.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Oracle and will work to help customers modernize applications and workloads to accelerate and succeed on their journey to the cloud,” said Stephen Leonard, global alliances and partnerships leader, Kyndryl.

“The combination of Kyndryl managed services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides a versatile and efficient foundation for companies to confidently move, build and run their mission-critical IT operations in the cloud.”

The firm is registered with Oracle Partner Network in 53 countries, enabling global service delivery.

Key areas of focus that the partnership will address are resiliency and disaster recovery options, network and edge computing and data analytics.

Kyndryl adds that it aims to devote more resources to expanding and increasing Oracle Cloud certifications across its managed services team.