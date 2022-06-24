Ariane 5 delivers Asian telecoms payloads

MEASAT-3d is a multi-mission telecoms satellite built by Airbus Defence & Space for Malaysian satellite operator MEASAT. Once operational, will enhance broadband speeds to 100Mbps in parts of Malaysia with limited or no terrestrial network and add distribution capacity for HD and 4K as well as 8K in the near future. MEASAT-3d will be co-located with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b.

While GSAT-24 is a Ku-band 4t-class communications satellite built for NewSpace India by ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation. This satellite will provide television, telecoms, broadcasting and direct-to-home services for Indian customers.

According to Arianespace, flight VA257 confirmed lift off on 23 June at 23:50 CEST (18:50 local time) from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

The entire mission lasted approximately 40 minutes, from lift off to release of the second payload.

Specifically, MEASAT-3d, with a launch mass of 5,648kg, was released after about 29 minutes, while GSAT-24 which weighed 4,181kg, followed roughly 11 minutes later. The total payload at lift off was between 10,863 kg – 9,829 kg for the two satellites, with the remainder being payload adapters and carrying structures.

In related news, February saw Arianespace successfully launch 34 more satellites for OneWeb, taking the company’s total in orbit to 428. A Soyuz rocket launched the satellites from Kourou in French Guiana in South America.