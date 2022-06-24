5G Carmen project makes strides for cross-border travel

The projects’ network operators including the likes of TIM, Deutsche Telekom and Magenta were supported by tech firms Nokia, NEC and Qualcomm among others.

Cross-border scenarios have historically been challenging for 5G networks but the latest development has concluded that the same level of service can be granted to users connected to their home networks.

“The 5G-CARMEN project represents a milestone for the evolution of connected and automated vehicles,” says Matteo Gerosa, 5G-CARMEN project coordinator.

“Fondazione Bruno Kessler is very proud to lead this important Consortium, to which the European Commission has entrusted the task of implementing one of the main digital 5G corridors for the future of smart mobility.

“The real added value of 5G-CARMEN project has been the synergy and the competences put into the system: companies and research centres have been working side by side for the construction and development of the new business scenario for the future ecosystem of digital mobility and intelligent transport system enabled by 5G connectivity and Edge-Cloud infrastructure”.

The project is funded by the European Commission and coordinated by the Bruno Kessler Foundation.

The experience was completed thanks to 5G connectivity and edge computing infrastructure which was deployed by the consortium’s network operators.

Two Stellantis-CRF vehicles demonstrated the ability to perform corporate land manoeuvres and changes using connected, assisted and automated driving along the 5G corridor and borders between Italy to Austria and Austria to Germany.