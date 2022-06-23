Colt DCS hires ex-Telecity exec Crowther as CFO

Crowther (pictured), a mathematician who went to work for accountancy group Pricewaterhouse Coopers, will be responsible for leading the finance team at Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) through the company’s growth plans.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Colt DCS at this period of immense growth, and off the back of its ambitious expansion plans announced earlier in the year. I’m committed to ensuring that the finance team is an integral part of continuing to elevate Colt DCS’s reputation in the market, and commitments to sustainable growth and profitability.”

Before moving to Colt DCS Crowther spent five and a half years at the advertising and marketing company Chime Communications, whose website still lists him as group finance director.

At Telecity, before Chime, he was responsible for leading financial aspects of the company’s initial public offer (IPO) and eventual sale in 2015 for £2.35 billion to Equinix.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt DCS, said: “Crowther will be an integral part of facilitating our ambitious expansion plans and positions the business as the most trusted, sustainable, customer-centric hyperscale data centre operator in the industry.”