Aligned commits to third Salt Lake data centre

Located at Aligned's hyperscale campus in West Jordan, Utah, the build-to-scale project is a new data centre at the hyperscale campus that will add more than 100MW of capacity

“Our newest Build-to-Scale customer requires not only rapid construction timelines to keep pace with their accelerated growth, but seamlessly scalable, sustainable infrastructure that supports their environmental commitments, which are some of the most aggressive in the world,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned.

“This is our fourth hyperscale data centre in the Salt Lake City metro area – a market we entered just three-and-a-half years ago. Our expansion in the Silicon Slopes is a testament to Aligned’s continuous ability to deliver critical capacity quickly – wherever our customers require it.”

Aligned said the local area has the skilled labour, tax incentives and connectivity options to ensure the project's success, and further highlighted that Utah offers one of the lowest total costs of ownership in the US.

The mayor of West Jordan, Dirk Burton, said: "We are thrilled with Aligned Data Centers’ expansion announcement. The significant investment they are making in the City of West Jordan has a tremendous impact on our community.”