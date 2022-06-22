West Australia gets first TPG private cloud pod

The deployment is for DCA Networks, a subsidiary of DC Alliance (DCA), and its current and future customers will benefit as PIER becomes a core network location within the national TPG Telecom network.

DCA and TPG held a signing ceremony for the project on 21 June.

Roy Wong, executive chairman of DC Alliance, said: “DCA | PIER is now truly ready for business after 18 months of hard work since our acquisition. We are now ready to host local and international partners and businesses. I appreciate TPG Telecom for being such a fantastic partner to work with and I look forward to growing together with them.”

DCA is extending its service portfolio beyond simple colocation and has contracted TPG Telecom as its secure data facility provider and delivery partner for critical services within the Perth metropolitan region and WA digital services. The two said they will address the need for a high performance and resilient cloud solution in Perth, and low cost, high bandwidth services in the Canning Vale region.

As such, DCA is able to offer Tiered Storage-as-a-Service (STaas) as well as Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) through a Private Cloud. This is all also fully compatible with the Public Cloud (e.g. Azure, Amazon Web Services). TPG Telecom foresees wide usage around its Private Cloud service among its customers who are moving away from on-prem infrastructure to IaaS.

Jeremy Howe, TPG Telecom GM for commercial enterprise and government, said: “This launch means that critical data and IT applications of WA-native businesses will be housed close to their premises, delivering high performance and secure management of their digital infrastructure.”