Five things to watch June 22: Viavi, NTT to work on Open RAN, Telenor strengthens IoT focus

Viavi enables global access to NTT Docomo Open RAN lab

Viavi has announced that it will support NTT Docomo’s 5G Open RAN testing lab.

NTT has used Viavi’s TM500 Network Tester for base station testing from the early stages of 3G through to 5G and has adopted key elements to test Open RAN.

NTT launched OREC in 2021 which aims to offer ubiquitous connectivity for users around the globe. The firm recently grew this ecosystem to include 13 vendor partners.

It adds that it is committed to allowing overseas mobile operators to remotely access the Shared Open Lab in Yokosuka, Japan to validate its own virtualised RAN.

“The disaggregation of the network places a heavy focus on interoperability as a third pillar of validation alongside conformance and performance. VIAVI’s test suite has been proven to deliver all three,” said Rajesh Rao, vice president of the Asia Pacific and Japan at Viavi.

neutrality.one selected by an African satellite provider for colocation and connectivity

neutrality.one has been selected by an African satellite provider for colocation and connectivity services in the UAE.

The deployment is part of a multinational connectivity project and offers access to an interconnected ecosystem of more than 120 points of presence (PoP) in 56 cities across the globe.

“The neutrality.one team works in close collaboration with their team to develop a bespoke solution that delivers a range of infrastructure and support tailored to its unique needs,” said George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one.

“It is bringing satellite down to earth and offering its customers new presence and capabilities in one of the world’s most important digital hubs.”

Ekinops SD-WAN Xpress to join Microsoft 365 NPP

Ekinops’ SD WAN Xpress has successfully passed certification tests to join the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program (NPP).

Enterprise users of SD-WAN will benefit from an improved network quality of experience that will enhance connectivity to Microsoft 365 applications.

"Empowering our customers’ digital transformation is at the core of what we do,” said Sylvain Quartier, vice president of marketing and product strategy for access at Ekinops.

“Deepening our partnership with Microsoft means we are enabling customers and users to achieve optimal connectivity to Microsoft 365 locally and directly."

Quectel introduces new iSIM-enabled module

Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched the new BG773A-GL module which offers integrated iSIM support to its users.

The iSIM eradicates the need for on-site or in-country adaptations, working globally.

Quectel has been at the forefront of iSIM development, working to align its module performance with integrated SIM features that improve IoT connectivity.

“We’re delighted to have launched the Quectel BG773A-GL module which brings iSIM-enabled connectivity to the global marketplace,” says Richard Hart, director of global connectivity, Quectel Connectivity Solutions.

“This is a giant leap forward for simplifying IoT and one of the key steps needed to build a smarter world.”

Aidon chooses Telenor IoT to connect smart energy service devices

Telenor IoT has signed an agreement to connect Aidon’s smart energy service devices.

Headquartered in Finland, Aidon was the first company in the world to equip energy meters with sensors to detect events in the low voltage electricity grid. Today around four million Aidon smart energy devices are in use in the Nordics.

Aidon says it was looking for a global connectivity partner to support its growing business in the Nordics and in selected countries across Central Europe, with a strong position in those markets and a focus on IoT connectivity innovations.

Paulo Vergos, chief sales and solution officer Nordics at Telenor IoT said: “IoT plays a significant role within the utility and smart meter industry and is a key enabler of increased efficiency.

“We are proud to welcome yet another innovative key player and a leading Nordic smart energy service device vendor to us, and we are looking forward to connecting their products, and to seeing them grow.”