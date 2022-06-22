ITP appoints new boss after death of CEO Crissi Williams

She replaces Crissi Williams, the former CEO, who died unexpectedly three months ago.

Goodwill (pictured) has been with the organisation, a not-for-profit organisation focused on the professional development of people in the digital industry, since 2017.

Goodwill said: “I am pleased to be able to continue Crissi’s good work and realise her vision for the ITP to be a voice for the industry and an advocate for apprenticeships and career development.”

In her new role Goodwill will focus on diversifying the digital workforce and serving as a voice for the industry.

“It’s thanks to the support and guidance gained from working closely with [Crissi Williams] over the past five years that I am taking up this new challenge. I am looking forward to pushing the agenda of increasing diversity in our industry, supporting our members and challenging perceptions around careers in IT and telecoms.”

Over the past five years, Goodwill – with a first class honours degree in psychology and counselling – has been responsible for addressing the UK technical skills gap within the telecoms and digital industries – growing the ITP’s apprenticeship scheme by over 75%.

She also worked alongside Williams to implement the ITP’s Female First campaign to attract women to specific organisations. This has resulted in a workforce where 36% of engineers in ITP partner companies are women, compared to only 18% industry-wide.

Kevin Paige, ITP chairman, said: “Charlotte has been a key member of the ITP team for the last five years and instrumental in developing the ITP’s apprenticeship scheme. She holds the same passion and drive as all of us at the ITP to do all we can to help address the UK technical skills gap by ensuring everyone, from whatever background, has an opportunity to perform a role in our fantastic industry.”