Colt launches its first Sustainability Report

The report follows GRI Standards from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) – international standards used for companies to produce non-financial reports and showcases its sustainable development goals throughout 2021.

Colt adds that the report highlights how it takes full accountability for its emissions while setting out its goal to become a market leader in sustainability.

This includes its near-term emissions reduction targets approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in 2021.

Colt CEO Keri Gilder said: “Our sustainability commitments are front and centre of how we do business, and this is very much emphasised in the report.

“While this is the first time Colt has published information of about ESG activity externally, it builds on elements we’ve already discussed and are core to our business, including our Carbon strategy, I&D programmes, and CSR initiatives.”

“Sustainability is all about collaboration and identifying our impact across the entire value chain. What we do can deliver positive impacts for our customers, as well as Colt, which is why we continue to focus on this across the business.”

Last year, Colt committed to net zero emissions by 2030 across all of its operations. The group added that it had already committed to 75% renewable electricity for all sites globally by 2023, 93% of supply chain emissions aligned to 1.5C SBT by 2025 and 38% electric vehicles in the company fleet by 2025.

The report also highlights Colt’s commitment to its employees and the I&D agenda as it highlights the importance of inclusion in the workplace.