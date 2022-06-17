Free Trial
Appointments

Vodacom recruits new carrier connectivity chief from China Mobile

Alan Burkitt-Gray
June 17, 2022 12:40 PM
Giovanni Da Costa Vodacom logo.jpg

Giovanni Da Costa has moved from China Mobile International to Vodacom, to be executive head of carrier connectivity.

He was China Mobile’s director of carrier relations for the Middle East and Africa, according to his LinkedIn entry.

“I’m excited to start my new job,” he said on the business platform this morning.

Da Costa was at China Mobile, based in Johannesburg, for more than three years, after 32 months with what was Liquid Telecom – now Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

He began his career in the industry as a network engineer at Intec Telecom Systems two decades ago. Intec is now CSG International (CSGI).

Appointments AppointmentsChina Mobile InternationalNews
Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
