MSAR partners Ciena for high-speed network in Malaysia

Specifically, MSAR will use Ciena’s 6500 WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and its Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, enabling MSAR to reach data transmission speeds of 800Gbs line rate and a total network capacity of 33.6Tbs per fibre pair.

“Ciena’s coherent optical technology will bring unparalleled capacity, enabling the fastest transfer of data across the network. The Digital Super Highway Network will serve as a platform for the adoption of future technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart highways, 5G and more,” said Saiful Husni Samak, managing director, MSAR.

“We are very confident in our ability to address the needs of global hyperscalers, when our network can easily scale up to 800 Gbps and beyond with Ciena’s technology. We are set to deliver high quality services to cater to the growing demand, not just in Malaysia but also regionally. This game-changing offering will also be attractive to over-the-top players and international carriers.”

The news comes as MSAR to lay the foundations to implement 5G, this includes connecting key data centres, cable landing stations and international borders using its fibre-optic networks.

Partnering with Ciena, MSAR is able to meet the demands of global hyperscalers for faster speeds, greater reach and increasing need for more capacity, by optimising its fibre network to increase efficiencies, improve resilience and increase the scalability of the network.

“The ability to power record-breaking capacities across long distances will help MSAR rapidly increase the reach of its network to more users and differentiate its service offerings,” said Dion Leung, regional managing director, Ciena ASEAN.

“We are creating a more robust and adaptive network that helps MSAR to unleash the limitless potential of digital connectivity in Malaysia.”

In collaboration with technology and business solutions integrator CommVerge Solutions, MSAR will also deploy Ciena’s WL5e programmable 800G transponder platform, which enable the quick transfer of large amounts of data over a software configurable network.