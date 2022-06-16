Hyperscalers make up ‘seven of 10 world’s most valuable brands’

The five most valuable brands, according to the 2022 version of Kantar’s annual survey, are Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Tencent. Facebook and Alibaba are at positions eight and nine – meaning tech giants have seven out of the 10 most valuable brands in the world.

For its annual BrandZ survey, marketing company Kantar multiplies the value in US dollars of each parent company by a value it calculates as the “proportion of financial value by the brand’s ability to increase purchase volume and charge premium” (see image).

Kantar CEO Chris Jansen said, introducing the survey, “We help define and build Meaningfully Different brands.”

Regular telcos came relatively low down in Kantar’s survey, with Verizon and AT&T at 15 and 23 respectively, followed by Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile at 32.

NTT at 84 and China Mobile at 88 are the only other two telcos in the list. Neither Orange nor Telefónica appear at all in the top 100.

Among telecoms equipment vendors, only Huawei appears, at 67th position. Neither Ericsson nor Nokia are listed in the top 100.