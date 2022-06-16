Viasat to research 5G use cases with DoD

The research will focus on network enhancements, command and control while delivering advanced processing through the integration of digital twin and agile software-defined network (SDN) capabilities.

This is the third award that Viasat has received following the DoD’s US$600 million research initiative partnering with industry and academic leaders to explore and advance the use of 5G tech on the battlefield.

The satellite firm is working with the DoD to support the development of advanced communications and enable concept of operations for warfighters.

"Like the DoD, we see the significant potential for 5G to enhance the warfighter's ability to produce, consume, and make sense of mission critical data at the point and time of need in contested and congested environments to support JADC2 enablement," said Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems.

"The ability to swiftly move information and data across the battlespace is essential to the multi-domain and joint-force operations needs of the future.

“The addition of 5G bandwidth and network management capabilities will support C2 for specific missions and greater visibility across highly dispersed forces in EABO and littoral operations in contested environments."

Through this research, Viasat adds that it will explore how 5G networking and partner solutions can integrate to support EABO missions, including needs for long range precision fires, forward arming and re-fuelling points.

Viasat will address specific application areas of 5G dynamic radio frequency and adaptive network planning to enable low probability of intercept through enhanced deployment of 5G nodes for EABO.

This research will also look at how to enhance 5G RF and network planning with digital twin models, use 5G mobile edge compute (MEC) to enable tactical edge compute with artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as how to rapidly deploy and operate a mobile infrastructure in a dynamic and contested environment.