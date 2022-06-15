Equinix welcomes Russo and Patel to board of directors

In their new roles, Russo will also serve as a member of the board's audit committee, while Patel will be join the nominating and governance committee.

"We are thrilled to add two accomplished and seasoned business leaders from world-class companies to the Equinix board," said Peter Van Camp, executive chairman, Equinix.

"We believe Fidelma's and Jeetu's careers and vital operating roles provide the relevant experience and deep understanding to be a tremendous benefit as we continue to create long-term distinctive value for Platform Equinix. I look forward to working with them as we support our customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Russo currently serves as chief technology officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where she leads the innovation agenda and technology roadmap, managing the design and development of the portfolio to deliver GreenLake edge-to-cloud customer experiences to the market.

While at present, Patel serves as Cisco's executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration. In this role, Patel leads the strategy and development for these businesses and has P&L responsibility for its multibillion-dollar portfolio.

In related news, earlier this month Equinix confirmed plans to build its third data centre in Mumbai, at a cost of more than US$86 million.

The first phase of MB3 is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024, providing an initial capacity of more than 1,375 cabinets. It will have more than 4,150 cabinets when fully built out.

The new MB3 – which Equinix is calling an International Business Exchange will be adjacent to Equinix MB2 data centre in the Chandivali area of the city, and 1.5km from MB1.