Kacific completes 2,500 satellite services for rural Indonesia

Singapore-based Kacific has been working with Bis Data Indonesia – also known as Bignet – and Primacom Interbuana.

Kacific CEO Christian Patouraux said: “The government of Indonesia displays great leadership in their vision to connect all Indonesians. They are swiftly executing their impressive planning for nationwide connectivity with Bakti successfully managing connectivity projects. Many countries would greatly benefit if they had a similar approach to addressing the digital divide.”

Bakti director of infrastructure Bambang Noegroho said: “With this satellite connectivity project, we take a significant step forward to our goal of the equal distribution of information and communication technology, to strengthen national unity, fuel economic growth and strengthen national resilience for disasters and emergencies.”

Bakti has used funds from Indonesia’s universal service obligation to pay for the project. One of its major aims is to provide public internet access, through satellite services, in areas that have little or no access to affordable internet services.

This includes border areas and other areas that are not considered economically viable by terrestrial service providers.

Patouraux said: “Bakti’s project aligns with Kacific’s mission to bridge the digital divide by providing access to affordable, high-speed internet in the most remote and under-served areas. The agency has made an excellent choice to use satellite technology to rapidly connect these communities, because of its ability to reach pockets of population in challenging geographies.”

Bignet and Primacom worked with Bakti to provide high-speed internet access to schools, vocational training centres, community health centres, tourist locations, village halls and government offices, said Kacific, which said: “The deployment of sites at remote destinations in multiple islands throughout the length of Indonesia was a logistical challenge.”

The Kacific sites allow Bakti to secure guaranteed bandwidth at every single site. Each terminal can achieve speeds of over 85Mbps, well over Bakti’s requirements of 10Mbps speeds from operators.