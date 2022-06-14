ColdQuanta hires IBM’s Sutor to head corporate development

Sutor (pictured) was with IBM for 39 years by the time he left in February 2022, closing his career there as the company’s quantum relationship leader for venture capitalists.

ColdQuanta emerged from the University of Boulder, Colorado, with the help of Dan Caruso after he left Zayo.

Sutor said about his new role: “There is so much more to quantum computing and there is so much more to quantum.”

Scott Faris, CEO of ColdQuanta, said: “Bob has earned an international reputation as a thought leader in emerging technologies by translating highly technical topics so they can be easily understood and used by businesses, influencers, governments and more.”

He is known in the industry for his books Dancing with Qubits, published in 2019, and Dancing with Python, published in 2021 about the use of the Python language to create gates and circuits for classical and quantum computing.

Faris said: “Bob has a demonstrated ability to transform companies and industries on the cutting edge of technology and will serve as a visionary leader for ColdQuanta as we enter the company’s next stage of growth.”

Sutor, a mathematician with degrees from Harvard and Princeton, said: “Taking this next step with ColdQuanta presents the opportunity to continue my journey in quantum with one of the industry’s most promising companies.”

He said: “The extraordinary technical and business team at ColdQuanta have set the company on an impressive growth trajectory.”