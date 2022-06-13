Ooredoo picks Icertis to optimise contract management

Specifically, Ooredoo with use Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) to streamline its contract management across operations in Qatar, Algeria, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Palestine, and Tunisia.

"A key pillar of Ooredoo's corporate strategy is to evolve today's core business and build a smart telco, thereby further digitising our operations and accelerating growth. To achieve this, we are partnering with world-leading providers to help us consolidate business applications on a common platform across our operating companies around the world," said Christian Friedrich Linhart, group chief procurement officer, Ooredoo Group.

"We are very happy to have selected Icertis for its telecommunications industry expertise, AI capabilities, and extensive SAP partnership and integrations, which offer us a single-team approach to enterprise-wide contract intelligence."

At the same time, Ooredoo is implementing a range of cloud-based business applications, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM), supply chain management (SCM), telecom expense management (TEM), and contract lifecycle management (CLM).

Ooredoo will integrate the Icertis Contract Intelligence CLM platform with SAP Ariba and SAP S/4HANA, for greater business insights and will use the ICI NegotiateAI application, to optimise contract negotiation.

"Contracts touch every part of the enterprise—every persona, every system, and every network. They define how a business runs and govern every dollar in and out of the enterprise," explained Anand Veerkar, chief revenue officer, Icertis.

"Icertis transforms these powerful documents into structured, connected, and on-demand data to deliver intelligent contract authoring, automation, and insights. With Icertis Contract Intelligence, Ooredoo and other market-leading innovators can ensure the intent of every contract is correctly memorialised and fully realised across the enterprise, driving competitive advantage and growth."