Telefónica Tech and Cisco launch joint network and security offering

This new service will be comprised of an integrated connectivity and security solution to connect enterprises across data centres, branch offices and remote employee locations.

The connectivity part of the service will leverage Cisco's portfolio of SD-WAN solutions, along with the Cisco Meraki cloud-managed platform and wireless solutions, as well aa cloud security module with Cisco Umbrella will be included in the services.

"This alliance reinforces the work done with Cisco for years and will allow Telefónica Tech's capabilities as a managed services provider within the Cisco ecosystem to evolve," said Rames Sarwat, director of cybersecurity and cloud products and services at Telefónica Tech.

"We seek to meet the current needs of our customers, facilitating from the same solution any connectivity and security challenges they may face in the era of hybrid work".

As part of this service launch, a new offer will be introduced within Telefónica's existing flexSITE service which will include Meraki cloud-managed Wi-Fi, LAN and security solutions. This offer will first be available in Spain before expanding into other European and Latin American markets.

“The shift to hybrid work has accelerated the need for businesses to connect and protect employees and their devices anywhere,” says Shailaja Shankar, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Security Business Group.

“Telefónica Tech's new managed service will offer customers an innovative, managed service, combining Cisco's SD-WAN and cloud security solutions in a way that simplifies connectivity and security for office workers and telecommuters. Cisco remains committed to digitalization through the CDA program, named ‘Digitaliza’ in Spain, promoting innovative services like this.”