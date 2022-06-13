Africa Data Centres to build new data centre facility in Ghana

The new facility will support the company’s hyperscale partners to further expand into West Africa and at the same time will see Africa Data Centres expand its West Africa facilities to includeNigeria, Togo and now Ghana.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented demand for digital services, apps, broadband, cloud technologies, and more, all of which are seeing data demand soar to unimagined levels,” said Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

“This new facility will be a giant leap forward in our ambitious long-term plans to close the digital divide in Africa by bringing digital services to more businesses and people. We chose Accra as our next location since there is an existing high demand from hyper-scalers, cloud operators and multi-national enterprises to digitally transform West Africa.”

In addition to supporting the growth of digital services in the region, the facility will create numerous job opportunities through increased digitisation and hiring local talent during the construction of the new site.

“Many exciting innovations have their home in Africa, and numerous startups are raising billions to debut disruptive models across a wide range of sectors," continued Durvasula.

"Moreover, with Ghana being the second-largest economy in West Africa, it also is an attractive investment destination for international tech giants that want to expand their footprint in the region.”

The news comes as the Ghanaian government has begun introducing digital projects over the last few years, although many of its citizens remain without digital services.

“The Africa Data Centres team aims to build many interconnected, cloud- and carrier-neutral data centres across the length and breadth of the continent in an unrivalled $500m investment in Africa’s digital transformation,” Durvasula.