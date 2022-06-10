Vodafone opens tech innovation centre in Dresden, Germany

In a post on LinkedIn, Michael Jungwirth, the company’s director of public policy and external affairs announced that Vodafone will soon be working on “future technologies” at the new 2,700-square-foot centre.

He revealed that the firm will work with other companies, institutes and start-ups in several fields such as 5Gplus, 6G, AI and cybersecurity.

“The future of digitisation is being conceived in this competence centre for mobile communications-based innovations and applications,” Jungwirth wrote.

“From agriculture and the mobility sector to the health and construction industry to the metaverse.”

The first employees will begin work at the centre in early Autumn 2022 and by 2024, another new building will be built beside it, creating 200 jobs.

“What began last year as an international location competition among eight European cities is now taking shape in the Saxon state capital. And is thus an important signal for the business location and the innovation region Dresden,” Jungwirth added.

Vodafone adds that Dresden is a growing high-tech region in the heart of Europe with a strong industrial focus and an “excellent” research landscape.