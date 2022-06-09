Virgin Media O2 launches hyperfast Gig1 broadband

Alongside that, the company adds that small businesses can benefit from one of its several Voom Fibre package options.

Voom Gig1 business broadband offers download speeds of up to 1,000Mbps, 13 times faster than comparable widely available speeds from other providers.

Gregg Pearce, Director of SOHO (Small Office/Home Office) at Virgin Media O2 said: “Small businesses are what keep the UK economy going – and we know that now, more than ever, they can’t afford to slow down.

“Our customers have told us that what they value most is speed, reliability and flexibility, which is why we’re introducing the UK’s fastest widely available business broadband speeds with the launch of Voom Gig1 business broadband.

Small business customers can choose their packages based on four download speeds: 400Mbps, 600Mbps, 800Mbps and 1Gbps – with different upload speeds, service level agreements and static IP options.

“The response to Gig1 business broadband has already been overwhelming, with thousands pre-registering their interest before today’s launch. From dog walkers to coffee shops, accountants to influencers, now Gig1 is here, it’s time to bring UK small businesses up to speed,” Pearce added.

Voom Fibre customers can also add Constant Connect, with 4G back-up from O2’s mobile network to the package.

One year from its merger, Virgin Media O2 revealed it had smashed its previous data usage records – with 39 billion gigabytes of data used across its fixed and mobile networks since June 1, 2021.