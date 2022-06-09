Deutsche Telekom expands IPX service to Singapore

The internetwork packet exchange (IPX) PoP will provide “bandwidths of several 10Gbps”, said Deutsche Telekom.

Csaba Füzesi (pictured), head of product management voice and mobile services at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, said: “Even with today’s ever-growing data volumes, expectations of users continue to rise, and low-latency data roaming is crucial.”

Deutsche Telekom said its entire voice and mobile portfolio is available at this PoP. “With it, clients are able to take advantage of services such as voice hubbing, roaming enablement (signalling, value added services), messaging (A2P, P2P) and WiFi services.”

The company said that IPX bandwidth is available for customers in 1Gbps and 10Gbps port capacity.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier said this PoP helps satisfy the expanding roaming connectivity demand in Asia. “The Singapore PoP provides clients with direct access to Deutsche Telekom’s Tier1 IPX network, which is one of the world’s largest,” said the carrier.

It said that, as requirements for high-speed connectivity continually increase, this move is part of its strategy to expand its global IPX footprint.

“With access to an all-IP network, businesses gain many benefits, including easier and faster implementation of digital applications and emerging technologies.”

Füzesi added: “We are proud of the launch of our IPX PoP in Singapore, which helps us stay ahead of demand and provide our customers and partners with premium quality global connectivity.”