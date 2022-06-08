Combined data centre company plans 300MW capacity in Middle East

Operating as Khazna Data Centers (KDC), the combined business already has 12 data centres, said the company.

Peng Xiao (pictured), group CEO at Group 42 (G42), said: “We are pleased to see our partnership with e& coming to fruition with the consolidation of our respective data centre assets under Khazna Data Centers.”

Khazna now operates a total of 12 data centres, and has 13 data centres under construction with a further three in the pipeline. The company said it would have total capacity of over 300MW by end of 2023.

The business will be run by Hassan AlNaqbi, who has been appointed CEO of the combined data centre operation. Khazna Data Centers is not a new name, but it has expanded with the G42-e& deal.

AlNaqbi said: “By housing G42 and e& data centre capabilities under one roof through Khazna Data Centers, we will effectively deliver a unique portfolio of infrastructure services for our customers, vendors, and partner, paving the way for the fully digital future.”

The companies said that the strategic partnership between G42 and e& “makes Khazna a data centre powerhouse effectively delivering services to partners, customers and users alike. The move will also support the creation of a digital ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.”

Peng said: “Over the years, Khazna has become synonymous with deploying and operating the best-in-class data centre infastructure. We are confident that this next phase in its growth will help attract new global players to the UAE, contributing to the development of the local and regional digital ecosystem and economies.”