Telefónica Tech and Netskope partner on cloud security solutions

Specifically, Netskope's security capabilities will be integrated into Telefónica Tech's security edge service, which offers end-to-end security and management, delivered from Telefónica Tech's global network of operations centres, supported by experts certified in Netskope technologies.

The collaboration aims to support public sector organisations, as well as large and mid-sized businesses, in their digital transformation journeys.

"This agreement perfectly fits into Telefónica Tech's strategy of consolidating cloud environments and cybersecurity," said Francisco Ginel, global service integrators channel director for southern Europe at Netskope.

"Netskope is leading the market in innovations around a Security Services Edge, and our Security Cloud delivers security services meant to protect users, applications, and data wherever they are. Our security portfolio acquires an extraordinary value when combined with the experience, management and operation capabilities of a partner such as Telefónica Tech."

In addition, this integration will enable Telefónica Tech to offer customers a more complete offering to secure the cloud and future working environments.

Combining SD-WAN with security edge services enables Telefónica Tech customers to benefit from a simple and fast converged SASE service.

"This alliance will help establish Telefónica Tech as a leader in SSE solutions and managed services in its markets," said Alberto Sempere, director of cybersecurity products & technology at Telefónica Tech.

"Netskope's vision of Zero Trust application access control and data protection provide customers with advanced protection that natively adapts to new digital work models and the consumption of corporate applications in hybrid environments."