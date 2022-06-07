Nokia signs 10-year network expansion with Orange Poland

The deal will modernise the operators existing radio network infrastructure and enhance its 5G capabilities, covering 50% of Orange’s network in Northern Poland and running up until 2036.

Under the contract, Nokia will upgrade all of its existing networks including equipment supporting the phasing out of its 3G network.

This also includes infrastructural solutions allowing reallocating the frequencies to enhance its 4G coverage and capacity.

“This extension to our existing contract is a demonstration of the ongoing success of our partnership with Orange Polska as well as their trust in our technology,” Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia said.

Nokia will also supply equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including SingleRAN, AirScale base stations and Massive MIMO antennas for the operator’s 5G solution that covers all deployment scenarios from dense-urban capacity to wide-area coverage.

The vendor will also deliver equipment supporting C-band spectrum when it is made available in Poland.

C-band spectrum between 3.4GHz and 3.8GHz is crucial for operators to offer the best mix of 5G network capacity and coverage to subscribers.

“I look forward to seeing this collaboration deepen as we look to deliver 5G services across Poland including in mid-band C-band spectrum which will offer enhanced coverage and capacity to their customers,” Uitto added.

Nokia has a long-standing partnership with Orange which has included the supply of all radio technologies. The firm also has global R&D facilities in Wroclaw and Krakow.