Digital Realty appoints new chairman to its board of directors

Hogan Preusse will be effective as of the next scheduled board meeting in August 2022 and she succeeds Laurence Chapman, who will continue to serve on the board of directors.

"I was delighted to have Mary join the Board in 2017 and am confident that she is the right person to take the reins at this exciting time for Digital Realty and to lead the Board as we continue to accelerate the growth of our global platform," said Chapman.

"Mary has played an instrumental and strategic role in driving Digital Realty's expansion and innovation since joining the Board. It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of this strong and diverse Board, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Mary and the Digital Realty management team as a director."

Hogan Preusse joined the board as an independent director in May 2017. Prior to that she served as managing director and co-head of Americas real estate at APG Asset Management, managing the firm’s public real estate investments in North and South America.

Before her role at APG, Hogan Preusse spent eight years as a sell-side analyst covering the REIT sector and began her career as an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch.

"I am honoured to accept the position of Chairman," Hogan Preusse said.

"Digital Realty has continued to strengthen its position as a global leader of the data centre sector, with the broadest available product offering, during Laurence's tenure as Chairman.

“With the tailwinds of digital transformation and the rapid growth of data driving substantial opportunity for our global platform, I'm delighted to take a deeper role in supporting and accelerating Digital Realty's growth."