Five things to watch May 6: Nokia selected by LMT, Hughes to bridge digital divide in Mexico

Nokia 5G SA selected by LMT in Latvia

Nokia’s 5G Standalone (SA) Core has been selected by Latvian operator LMT to deliver advanced 5G services such as network slicing, while monetising its network assets.

The deal widens Nokia’s footprint with LMT, which already uses Nokia Cloud Packet Core, software solutions for 5G signalling and cloud management.

The operator will give LMT the speed, intelligence and scale to deliver 5G services while cost-effectively managing its network, Nokia said in a statement.

5G SA Core will also allow LMT to launch low-latency applications for its enterprise customers, while also building new capabilities within the network including APIs and analytics.

Swisscom expands MATRIXX software partnership

Swisscom has expanded its partnership with 5G monetisation solutions provider MATRIXX Software.

This will now allow the company to extend the customer experience benefits of MATRIXX’s cloud native commerce solution across all of its product and service offerings.

The firm adds that it will gain greater operational agility and cost-savings needed for the future as a result.

Philip Achermann, head of billing at Swisscom said: “We chose to extend our relationship with MATRIXX because they are ahead of the curve in their work with hyperscalers, and we are confident that MATRIXX is a trustworthy partner for our strategic and secure journey to cloud.”

Great Plains Communications adds new route

Great Plains Communications (GPC) has completed its new high-capacity 400Gbps-capable route between Omaha, Nebraska and Kansas City.

The route will allow the company to provide multi-Gbps services to large enterprises, hyperscalers and fibre-to-the-tower customers.

“With the continuing rise of bandwidth demand, the ability to rapidly scale is essential,” said Tony Thakur, chief technology officer at Great Plains Communications.

“This route addition is just one example of the company’s commitment to continue expanding and improving our network to meet the changing needs of our customers as we position them for success both now and in the future.”

Hughes to bridge digital divide in Mexico

Hughes Network Systems’ JUPITER System platform has been selected by Stargroup, Eutelsat and Globalsat to power satellite connectivity at more than 7,200 sites across Mexico.

The JUPITER System operates on more than 75 satellites, offering services to millions of customers while also providing broadband, cell backhaul and maritime mobility connections.

"Hughes is proud to be the trusted supplier of satellite networking technology for this important initiative to help close the digital divide in Mexico," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president and general manager, international division at Hughes.

"Each service provider's selection of the JUPITER System is a testament to the value Hughes technology brings in meeting operator needs for high-performing, economical and efficient satellite solutions."

Arista Networks announces next-gen 7130 Series Systems

Arista Networks has announced the next-generation of its 7310 Series systems will be available in Q4 2022.

The solution aims to improve customer agility while consolidating multiple devices, and reducing complexity, power and costs.

“Cboe is one of the world’s largest global market infrastructure providers and delivers leading-edge technology that powers markets and serves investors around the globe,” said Curt Schumacher, SVP of Infrastructure at Cboe Global Markets.

“As we continue to invest in our infrastructure to drive our ongoing expansion into new markets and regions globally, we expect Arista’s solutions will provide new ways to further enhance application performance and scale, without compromising on efficiency, in our business.”