Virgin Media O2 reports largest-ever year for data use

Over 1.8 billion gigabytes of mobile data was used on its network and 116 billion minutes of mobile calls over the past year.

It adds that TikTok, which grew by 98% in the past 12 months, accounted for 6% of total network traffic on O2’s core network.

On the fixed network, customers downloaded 34 billion gigabytes of content, up 5% from the 12 months prior and 16% from 2020.

Jeanie York, CTO at Virgin Media O2 said: “Since bringing Virgin Media and O2 together we’ve seen the largest ever levels of data use in a single year and we’ve matched this enormous demand with billions of pounds of investment in the UK.

“These statistics demonstrate the importance of connectivity – both below and above ground – and the huge role our services play in people’s lives, whether that’s to work, socialise, learn or stay entertained.

“Bringing together two incredible brands and networks is no easy task, but after just a year together we have knocked it out of the park. There’s lots more to come as we continue on our mission to upgrade the UK.”

Virgin Media O2 has also invested around £2 billion in its network since June 2021, upgrading 4G across more than 390,000 postcodes while delivering 5G to more than 450 towns and cities, it says.

In December, it switched on gigabit speeds across its entire national network and announced that it will upgrade its entire fixed network to full fibre by the end of 2028.