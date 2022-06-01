Soda Infrastructure names Reggie Naik group COO

Home to companies like HyperOne and SUBCO, Soda Infrastructure welcomes who enters the role as an experienced telecoms industry executive, with decades of experience building and operating fibre networks.

“I am excited to welcome Reggie as a key member of our Soda Infrastructure leadership group as we gear up and take our digital infrastructure projects to the next level,” said Slattery.

“HyperOne has commenced construction as Australia’s first hyperscale fibre network, and SUBCO’s Oman Australia Cable will enter service in the coming months. As our teams scale up, Reggie’s track record of leadership will help unlock their potential. Additionally, his deep telecommunications industry experience will help shape HyperOne and SUBCO’s important digital assets, at a pivotal moment in their development.”

Naik most recently served as executive general manager of fibre operations and access networks deployment at TPG Telecom. Prior to this, Naik worked with Slattery at PIPE Networks.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Soda, HyperOne and SUBCO and excited to work alongside such a dedicated, experienced and industry-leading team,” said Naik.

“Soda is building transformational digital infrastructure that is central to securing Australia’s digital infrastructure and telecommunications future. I am proud to work alongside Bevan and the Soda team to fulfil his vision.”

Announced in January 2022, Soda, which stands for Slattery Office of Digital Assets, is made up of three pillars.

The first pillar is Soda Infrastructure, which is focused on the development and investment in Australia’s digital infrastructure and in the Indo-Pacific region.

The second pillar is Soda Ventures which will invest and support Australian tech entrepreneurs and high growth businesses, home to FiberSense.

The third pillar is sustainability, an area that Slattery has long been passionate about particularly the application of technology in this field.