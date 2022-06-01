Schneider Electric simplifies deployments with Stratus and Avnet

The companies will offer a hands-on experience with the EcoStruxure micro data centre with the Stratus ffServer – a deployment referred to as a “quick and efficient” way to meet the demands of industrial applications in the era of digital transformation.

The EcoStruxure micro data centre is available with pre-loaded software and Schneider said results in a 40% reduction in field engineering time, a 7% reduction in maintenance costs and a 20% increase in speed-to-market.

Rob McKernan, SVP for the secure power Europe region at Schneider Electric said: “Today Industry 4.0 and the convergence of IT and OT has enabled manufacturers to reach new levels of productivity, efficiency and quality.

“At Schneider Electric, we share a vision with Stratus and Avnet, which we believe will help customers transform their industrial operations and reap the benefits of digitalisation. The standardised solutions we have co-developed significantly reduce the complexities associated with deploying critical IT in factory environments, freeing up valuable time and increasing process efficiency for our customers.”

The edge computing platform is also run using advanced AI and machine learning applications with cybersecurity out of the box and core software operating systems which have followed standard security protocols.

Alongside that, they will also combine on a few areas including fault tolerance, an “uninterruptible” power supply and cybersecurity protections

Greg Hookings, director of business development for EMEA at Stratus Technologies added: “The EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer delivers the reliability, efficiency, rugged protection, and zero-touch operation required by the automation industry. It provides the ability to transform data from critical assets, securely, whether staff are operating at the edge or remotely.

“Physical protection is matched with application protection and cybersecurity allowing end-users, system integrators and owners to deploy computing power where it’s needed and harness the ever-growing data generated by modern automation facilities and processes at the edge.”