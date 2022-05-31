Zain becomes the first telco to launch Vo5G

The new Vo5G service is available with nationwide coverage in all of Kuwait's areas and on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 suite of devices, Vo5G will also be available on all compatible future devices.

Vo5G gives Zain's customers ultra-fast internet while making voice calls on compatible smartphones. The commercial launch follows Zain's completed tests to assess the readiness of its network and the technical capabilities required to operate this service.

Voice over 5G allows customers to enjoy what it describes as 'crystal-clear' voice calls over the 5G network side by side with data services without interruption. In addition, Vo5G allows users to enjoy using the internet, streaming services, and data-hungry apps while making voice calls with the consistent and ultra-fast speeds of 5G.

The Vo5G service is hosted on Zain's standalone 5G network, which the company launched earlier this year. Standalone 5G is widely considered the future of 5G, allowing Zain's network to reach its full potential by increasing coverage and laying a foundation for applications that require the fast speed and low latency of 5G.

In related news, earlier this year Zain Global Connect (ZGC), the wholesale carrier subsidiary of Zain Group, confirmed its intention to connect the Middle East to Europe with the J2M subsea cable system.

The J2M system connects Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Marseille, France and marks ZGC’s first subsea cable ownership, which forms a portion of the Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) cable system.