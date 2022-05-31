Philippines to benefit from new satellite partnership

The partnership will use the iDirect Evolution Hub, iQ Desktop modems, gateway antenna and HPA (High Power Amplifier) to roll out satellite services across more than 2,000 remote schools in the country.

As a result, the quality of experience will improve for those living and working across the Philippines, the companies say.

“It’s a great honour to be part of a relationship that will extend the access of one of the most crucial pillars of any nation, the educational system,” said John Arnold, vice president of Asia at ST Engineering iDirect.

“Our Evolution platform is suited to the archipelagic geography of the Philippines, otherwise a difficult region to roll out a nationwide internet deployment to, due to its reliable and weather-durable engineering and technology.”

Given the challenging terrain in the Philippines, its wet climate and scattered customer base which inhabits its many islands – satellite connectivity is key in allowing communities to stay connected.

The Evolution platform offers management of service levels, bandwidth management and traffic prioritisation.

It delivers highly reliable broadband internet services, offering high throughput and reliability.

Additionally, the Adaptive Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) technology on the platform will allow modems to dynamically adapt their transmissions to the hub to suit current link conditions.

ComClark CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said, “As a premier value-added service provider for broadcast and telecommunications in the Philippines, we’re committed to providing reliable, well-performing and adept networks to our customers.

“That’s why we chose ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution platform to assist the improvement of the Philippines’ internet landscape, a mission we’re committed to through our deployment of high-quality networks across the country.”