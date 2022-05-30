Huawei Ireland plants ‘Seeds for the Future’

Huawei Ireland has launched the 2022 edition of its talent programme ‘Seeds for the Future’.

Irish third-level university students studying STEM subjects or those leaving certificate students considering a third-level course in STEM can apply to the programme for access to the €250,000 scholarship fund. In addition, the 50 top performing students will each receive €5,000.

This year's programme has 100 places and will take place between 24th – 31st October 2022.

“Despite all the current uncertainty and challenges, we’re proud that we can deliver another €250,000 scholarship fund for the Ireland Seeds for the Future programme and that a further 50 students will benefit from a €5,000 bursary. Huawei is committed to creating value for the communities where we operate, and this scholarship fund will go some part of the way in helping students with the rising cost of living," said Luke McDonnell, senior communications manager, Huawei Ireland.

"It is important that we do whatever we can to help and nurture the youth of today because they will become the leaders of tomorrow and our future workforce. We will continue to invest in Ireland’s future ICT workforce, and we see this scholarship programme as another way to help these students enhance their capabilities as they continue or indeed embark on their studies in STEM.”

Launched in 2015, the ‘Seeds for the Future’ programme has taken on over 170 Irish students. During the course the programme, students take a variety of basic and advanced courses covering the latest innovations in smart cities, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G, and the Internet of Things.

It also features guest lectures on digital transformation, sustainable technology, and strategic leadership are delivered by Huawei senior engineers and industry thought-leaders. New for 2022, the programme will also see students take part in team exercises including Huawei’s Tech4Good project, in which participants examine how to use technology to address social and environmental issues.

In addition, student will be given the opportunity to experience virtual tours of Huawei’s campuses, the companies’ flagship store in central Shenzhen, alongside Chinese culture experiences like panda tours, tours of famous landmarks and insights into modern Chinese businesses.