Five things to watch May 30: Nokia strengthens ties with Taiwan Mobile, MTN and Huawei team up in Nigeria

Nokia and Taiwan Mobile sign 5G expansion deal

Nokia has been selected by Taiwan Mobile (TWM) to expand its 5G coverage across the country.

Under the deal, Nokia will provide its latest energy-efficient Airscale portfolio which will support TWM to reach 100% renewable energy by 2040.

The deal also covers the introduction of 4F and 5G dynamic spectrum sharing to maximise the advantages of TWM’s spectrum assets which include 700MHz and 2100MHz bands.

The two companies have partnered for more than 20 years and have previously provided 2G, 3G and 4G mobile networks covering RAN, packet core and voice core in the country.

Epsilon and AIRX Technologies to deliver SD-WAN and connectivity

Epsilon and AIRX Technologies have partnered to offer end-to-end connectivity when deploying SD-WAN services.

The partnership enables Epsilon’s customers to benefit from on-the-ground support for hardware and services at data centres and enterprise locations around the world.

“It’s great to be working with AIRX to deliver our global interconnect capabilities and software-defined networking, bringing a combined value proposition for our customers,” said Simon Waller, regional sales director for EMEA and US at Epsilon.

“We’re also gaining additional on-site support for our enterprise customers, as well as assistance with managing hardware that is critical for the deployment of SD-WAN across multiple local and global locations.

“We’re making seamless and powerful connectivity possible for a larger number of enterprises that operate in diverse locations, with full end-to-end service delivery.”

MTN launches premium WiFi service with Huawei in Nigeria

MTN Group has teamed with Huawei to jointly launch a premium WiFi service in Nigeria.

According to MTN Nigeria's CTO Mohammed Rufai, the Premium Wi-Fi deployment is geared around delivering a superior user experience with its technology.

“Home network experience has become a vital area in improving network quality for us. In addition, we want to solve problems such as Wi-Fi interference, coordination between home network terminals and WiFi coverage which occurs frequently and leads to a large proportion of user complaints,” he said.

MTN has also partnered with Huawei to launch the Autonomous Driver Network project which includes various innovative practices such as target architecture design, autonomous level evaluation and high-value use-cases of autonomous networks.

Senegal’s Hayo reveals Telesmart.io partnership

Telesmart.io has been chosen by Senegalese telco Hayo for its full API-enabled number and messaging platform.

The platform will automate Hayo’s supply chain including sign-up, interconnect, online provisioning and functionality.

The partnership is a first for Telesmart.io in the region and will allow Hayo to serve its customers in Africa with increased efficiency and capabilities.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to deliver efficiencies, so breaking ground in Africa is a huge achievement for Telesmart.io. We will continue to serve operators in the region like Hayo Telecom with pride,” said Neil Kitcher, CEO and co-founder at Telesmart.io.

STL and Netomnia announce UK collaboration

STL will test its programmable FTTx software solution with Netomnia for its live networks in the UK.

The company recently announced general availability for pFTTx, a software-defined, open and disaggregated passive optical network solution that is intended to make fibre networks intelligent and agile.

Jeremy Chelot, CEO of Netomnia, said “The promise of full-fibre broadband will be realised when service providers implement advanced architectures that software-ise the fibre networks.

“We are excited about the possibilities that STL’s pFTTx solution presents. This trial with STL will be significant as we will jointly demonstrate pFTTx in a live scenario.”