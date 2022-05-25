Quantum Loophole appoints Rick Keiner CFO

Keiner joined the business just under two years ago as VP of finance and is credited with playing a leading role on the team that negotiated the financing of the inaugural site, Quantum Frederick, a development of more than 2,100 acres in Frederick County. He also played a key role in finalising Quantum Loophole’s first land-lease agreement with Aligned Data Centers.

He has strengthened the sales pipeline through his relationships in the industry and is currently orchestrating the financing of QLoop, Quantum Loophole’s next regional fibre-optic network connecting Quantum Frederick to data centre alley in Northern Virginia.

Like Quantum Loophole's founder, Josh Snowhorn, and board member Gary Wojtaszek, Keiner is a former CyrusOne exec and was part of the team responsible for its IPO in 2013.

“Rick is absolutely the one we need at the finance helm for Quantum Loophole,” said Snowhorn. “We have worked closely together on past major initiatives, and Rick’s insight, diligence and attention to detail was instrumental in making the vision a successful reality. He is a key member of our team overseeing our funding, investment trajectories, and transactions in the pipeline.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Keiner started his career in public accounting at Deloitte and has also worked for Cincinnati Bell.

Quantum Loophole plans to develop the largest master-planned data centre project in the region and has made rapid progress since its launch. In February 2021, Snowhorn confirmed he had raised US$13 million to establish Quantum Loophole and the following month shared his plans with Capacity.

Its first project, in Frederick County Maryland, is designed to provide the digital infrastructure industry a 10-20 year road map inclusive of land, power, water and network. In addition to the 2,100+ acre development site, the QLoop network is set to be one of the most robust conduit systems to ever be constructed, capable of holding over 200,000 strands of fibre.