Digicel rolls out Enea security solution across its footprint

“We are an operator group that places our commitment to security at the core of our operation, adopting a zero-trust interconnection strategy,” said Krishna Phillipps, group CTO, Digicel.

“After a thorough evaluation of the best possible partners to help us deliver on this vision, we selected Enea AdaptiveMobile Security’s security platform and threat intelligence services to continue protecting our networks against today’s threats and those we’ll face tomorrow.”

The combination of Enea AdaptiveMobile Security SS7 and the Diameter signalling security platform, with unique threat intelligence services, will give Digicel the highest levels of protection for its mobile networks and subscribers in 26 markets.

Enea AdaptiveMobile Security’s signalling security firewall and threat intelligence solutions protect networks using signalling protocols such as SS7 and Diameter from continuous attack.

“Threat actors are well versed in penetrating unprotected mobile networks. As a result, it is critical that mobile operators work to actively secure vulnerable network infrastructure and maintain a managed defence. This level of security will be a clear differentiator for Digicel across all its markets,” said Brian Collins, SVP of security, Enea AdaptiveMobile Security.

“Our signalling security platform is enhanced by our unique signalling threat intelligence; we are continuously detecting and protecting against new threats and techniques used by sophisticated bad actors manipulating multiple network protocols. Our intelligence is extracted from over 50 billion signalling events globally every day. We are delighted to be working with Digicel to help secure their networks and subscribers.”

In related news, April saw Digicel Panama confirm that it is to withdraw from the country's telecoms market following the approval of the Cable & Wireless acquisition of Claro, in which the government is a major shareholder.