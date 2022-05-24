Interxion to develop data centre campus in Barcelona

Interxion is already active in the Mediterranean region and the Iberian Peninsula with a footprint in Marseille, Athens, Zagreb and Madrid.

Barcelona is the fifth largest metro in the EU and has the largest economy by GDP on the Mediterranean Sea.

Interxion says that the city is an underserved data centre market and is emerging as an important connectivity hub for network resiliency and diversity.

“The Mediterranean has established itself as one of the main points of interconnectivity between Europe and the rest of the world through its highly connected network of subsea cables,” said Jan-Pieter Anten, joint managing director EMEA at Interxion.

“This move represents a critical step forward in expanding PlatformDIGITAL coverage, further supporting our customers in deploying their critical services around the world as the need for data-driven services continues to ramp up globally.”

With the development of its data centre campus, Interxion’s customers in Spain are expected to be able to reach almost 90% of the population so the Iberian Peninsula and Southern France with a 4-milisecond latency.

The campus will be situated in the northeast of Barcelona in the municipality of Sant Adrià de Besòs and will house 15 megawatts of total installed IT power.

Construction on the first data centre – BCN1 – is expected to begin this year with completion set for 2024.

The campus is strategically located, the company adds, saying it will allow for quick, direct and resilient access to key subsea cable systems and interconnection points.