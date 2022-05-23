Inmarsat Elera to deliver faster speeds over L-band network

The satellite operator revealed that SwiftJet – the new connectivity platform for business aviation will begin its rollout in the first half of 2023 before it develops for other industries soon after.

SwiftJet will offer global coverage across flight routes with maximum speeds of 2.6 megabits per second.

Delivered with 99.9% availability provided by Elera, it will allow passengers enhanced capabilities for web browsing, email, video conferencing and texting.

Rajeev Suri, Inmarsat CEO, said “It is rare for a new development to offer a potential sixfold enhancement in service, and it is testimony to the talent at Inmarsat that we are able to deliver precisely that leap forward.

“Inmarsat focuses on delivering technology leadership and the maximum benefits from it for our customers.

“This innovation leverages Inmarsat’s position at the forefront of both satellite innovation and L-band technology, demonstrating what ELERA can deliver in the future for global connectivity.”

Inmarsat says it plans to roll out the technology in other markets that rely on the equipment size and performance made possible by L-band.

SwiftJet will be available alongside Jet ConneX (JX) and SBB – Inmarsat’s other connectivity services.

JX is the most popular and widely adopted high speed solution available today, delivering speeds of up to 20Mbps and is powered by the Global Xpress Ka-band network.

Elera’s capabilities will be enhanced with the addition of two Inmarsat-6 satellites – both of which are scheduled to enter service next year.

The I-6s will support SwiftJet through the 2030s and the L-band capacity on each satellite will be substantially greater than Inmarsat’s fourth generation spacecraft.