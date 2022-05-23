Land acquired for Ohio tech park and data centre

Developed by Harrison Street and Lincoln Rackhouse – a division of Lincoln Property Company (LPC) – the new site is "specifically for hyperscalers and other major operators" and will see the creation of a multi-use technology and distribution park designed for data centre and industrial users and operators. It is located in New Albany, a suburb of Columbus (pictured.)

It will be developed close to the site of Intel’s recently announced $20 billion, 1,000-acre Ohio chip foundry, following Lincoln Rackhouse and Harrison Street's acquisition of a 190-acre land parcel.

“New Albany is an exciting data centre market with tremendous potential for digital infrastructure growth following Intel’s planned chip factory expansion,” said Michael Hochanadel, managing director and head of digital real estate at Harrison Street. “This project is consistent with Harrison Street’s digital investment strategy and ability to identify strategic sites for data center development in attractive markets with strong demand for increased connectivity options.”

The land parcel was acquired by a JV formed by Lincoln Rackhouse and Harrison Street and now a Chicago-based Midwest team from Lincoln Rackhous will begin development of the campus, including the construction of an on-site 200MVA, electrical sub-station. The campus can accommodate up to 1.2 million square feet and 144MW of critical load.

Phase one will include a speculative 175,000 square foot 32’ clear warehouse and a modern 446,000 square foot cross dock distribution building. Both buildings are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.

Additionally, Lincoln Property Company has secured a 15-year, 100% real estate tax abatement, with general employment zoning in order to accommodate a wide range of uses and industries.

“Qualified ‘powered’ data centre sites are becoming increasingly difficult to find in Tier 1 data centre markets such as Northern Virginia and Chicago. The location in New Albany, Ohio, offers the perfect environment for the next phase of large hyperscale and colocation growth,” Martin Peck, executive vice president, Lincoln Rackhouse.