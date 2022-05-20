Orange names Jacques Aschenbroich non-exec chairman

Taking place during its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and chaired by Stéphane Richard, the board voted to appoint not just Aschenbroich but also Valérie Beaulieu-James as independent directors for the next four years.

In addition to Aschenbroich's appointment, the board confirmed Christel Heydemann as chief executive officer and Ramon Fernandez as delegate chief executive officer.

Aschenbroich enters the role having served as chief executive officer of the Valeo Group from March 2009 to February 2016, then as chairman and chief executive officer until January 2022. In addition to his role as chairman of Orange's board of directors he will serve as chairman of the board of directors of Valeo.

Beaulieu‑James has been executive director in charge of sales and marketing of the Adecco group since November 2020. Prior to this she served as Marketing Director of Microsoft US, from October 2018 to October 2020 as well as an Foreign Trade Advisor for France since 2015.

At the start of the year, Orange named Christel Heydemann as its new chief executive officer, making her the first woman to hold that position in the company’s history.

During this meeting, Aschenbroich Beaulieu-James congratulated on her election to the board, as well as Heydemann on her renewal as chief executive officer of Orange and Fernandez as delegate chief executive officer.

At the same time, Aschenbroich pledged to work closely with all board members to ensure that the group’s new structure, comprised of a separate chairman and CEO, is exemplary in terms of corporate governance.

He also thanked Stéphane Richard, who, as of today, ended his term as the group’s Chairman, for his commitment at the head of Orange for the past twelve years.