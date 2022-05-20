Five things to watch May 20: Nokia, STC launch SD-WAN solution in Saudi, GTS taps Ciena for Romania upgrade

Nokia launches SD-WAN services with STC in Saudi

Nokia and STC have partnered to launch a managed SD-WAN solution for enterprises in Saudi Arabia.

STC SD-WAN offers enterprises the flexibility to adapt their network services to “ever-changing business environments”.

It is paired with Nokia Virtual Networks Orchestration (VNO) and Service Orchestrator (SO), an orchestration layer for service abstraction which STC will use to simplify and enhance the time to market of new functions.

Khalid Hussain, head of STC customer business team at Nokia, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with STC to introduce this disruptive technology to its enterprise customers. With this project, STC is taking a leadership role in this fast-changing market.

“The Nuage Networks from Nokia SD-WAN solution will help STC enterprise customers gain the flexibility and functionality they need to drive their business into the cloud era.”

InterSAT and SES renew digital inclusion partnership across Africa

InterSAT and SES have signed a renewal agreement to serve government institutions and enterprise customers across Africa.

SES has “well-positioned” satellites to connect farms, remote offices, schools and hospitals with affordable internet access across Africa.

The latest capacity renewal agreement signed by the two companies will extend that while aiming to “reduce the digital gap” by connecting more people and businesses.

Hanif Kassam, CEO of InterSAT said: “Together with SES, we have helped empower entrepreneurs to grow, transform and digitise their businesses through the development of smart and custom-made solutions throughout the continent.

“SES is a reliable partner to work with, and we can always count on their support to provide the best for our customers.”

GTS taps Ciena for Romania network upgrade

GTS Telecom has selected Ciena to upgrade its network from 10G to 100G across Romania.

The network will give the operator the ability to migrate the countrywide network to 200G, 400G and 800G as customer needs continue to evolve.

The deployment will use Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms, powered by WaveLogic coherent technology to deliver high-bandwidth connectivity across the country.

GTS will be able to incorporate encryption services for customers in the public sector who require enhanced security.

The carrier added that it is also leveraging Ciena Services for remote service migration and commissioning.

RETN Baltic becomes a gold partner for DELL

IP transit and enterprise communications provider RETN Baltic has qualified as a DELL Technologies Gold solution provider.

RETN is one of the fastest-growing IP transit providers in Europe and Asia and has over 800 points of presence and a network length of 120,447km.

“RETN has partnered with Dell for many years and now are proud to make Gold Solution provider that confirms the increased cooperation and our long-lasting commitment," says Maxim Lukoshius, regional director of RETN Nordic and Baltic.

"Gold status means that we will be able to provide the highest quality services for all of our customers in the Baltic region and around the world with even better pricing.

"DELL and RETN are both focused on providing market-leading, reliable yet cost-effective solutions, which a perfect foundation for a reliable partnership."

SmartCIC partners with BICS to expand reach of Cellsmart platform

SmartCIC has partnered with BICS to increase choice for enterprises for deploying wireless services.

The partnership expands carrier relationships through its Cellsmart platform which allows enterprises to roll out solutions from new intelligence-driven mobile deployments.

Cellsmart is powered by SmartCIC and analyses local mobile network performance while providing insights and recommendations for optimising enterprise applications.

“The partnership with BICS is a tremendous milestone for SmartCIC. We see an opportunity to use our engineering heritage and network expertise enabling more enterprises to benefit from the agility and flexibility that cellular can bring to their businesses,” said Toby Forman, CEO of SmartCIC.

Together with BICS, we are increasing options for enterprises to switch between more MNOs across a global footprint.