Equality fighter Tami Erwin to leave Verizon after 35 years

She has been with the group, including its predecessor Airtouch, for 35 years, reaching her current role in April 2019.

Erwin (pictured) has also led development of Verizon’s Women of the World programme, advocating for equality in the company and the wider telecoms industry.

She helped start the Verizon Women’s CoLab, an initiative to support women as the Covid-19 pandemic led to women leaving the workforce at unprecedented rates.

“When I began this journey, I was a customer service representative, which was an incredibly valuable experience that still impacts what I do today,” she said.

She paid tribute to the company’s CEO, Hans Vestberg, who joined as CTO five years ago after leading Ericsson. He “has been a true partner”, said Erwin.

She said: “I am extremely proud to have contributed to what has become an iconic company with purpose, values and vision, a company committed to make the world in which we work better than it was yesterday.”

Erwin is one of five women on the Verizon senior leadership team of 12 people. Other women are Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, Samantha Hammock, chief HR officer, Rose Stuckey Kirk, chief corporate social responsibility officer, and Rima Qureshi – also a former Ericsson executive – who is chief strategy officer.