Cato Networks bolsters SASE offering with PoP in Marseilles

The new PoP will see Cato extend its enterprise-grade threat prevention, data protection, and global traffic optimisation to sites and users in Southern France.

With PoPs in both Paris and Marseilles, Cato also adds much-needed redundancy across its French network.

"With the rise of ransomware, cyberthreats, and the need for secure and optimised, global application access, Cato has seen strong demand for our cloud-native SASE platform," said Luca Simonelli, vice president of EMEA sales.

"The Marseilles PoP helps meet that demand extending the reach of the Cato SASE Cloud while extending the cloud platform's resiliency within France. The expansion is just part of our strategic plan to continue investing in the EMEA region."

The Cato SASE Cloud leverages a network of 70+ global PoPs, servicing 150+ countries, and interconnected by Cato's global private backbone that uses built-in WAN optimisation.

"Before Cato, there were outages, complaints, and negative feedback from several internal teams about the service from our major international MPLS provider," said Thomas Chejfec, group CIO of Haulotte, a global manufacturer of materials and people lifting equipment, and Cato customer.

"Since deploying Cato, the network is no longer a topic of discussion with users. We never hear about it anymore."

The company says its architecture is "fully self-healing" as every PoP is interconnected by multiple tier-1 carriers and co-located within the same physical data centres as the leading cloud providers.

The new Marseilles PoP will deliver this same level "in-country availability to France" and in the event of a data centre outage in Paris or Marseilles, the "self-healing architecture" will automatically moves sites and users to the next best PoP.